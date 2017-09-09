Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani Updates: Stefani's Kids Join Shelton In His New Music Video

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani onstage as they perform the single"Go Ahead And Break My Heart" during the 2016 Billboard Awards.

Blake Shelton might have captured the heart of his former "The Voice" fellow coach Gwen Stefani, but it seems like her kids are already smitten with him as well.

In the music video for his new single "I'll Name the Dogs," Stefani's two older sons Zuma and Kingston joined Shelton in cameo roles where they were seen sharply dressed and happily dancing at a wedding party. The country music superstar, however, served as the lead singer of a wedding band in the said video.

Reports claimed that Shelton's new single could be considered as his love letter to the No Doubt singer since it was about a man who wants to begin a new life together with the love of his life.

While the couple has yet to announce if they finally decided to tie the knot soon, it would not be impossible to see them walk down the aisle soon.

Shelton and Stefani's relationship began in 2015, shortly after they finalized their divorces with their respective ex-partners. Shelton used to be married to another country music icon Miranda Lambert, while Stefani was once married to Bush lead vocalist Gavin Rossdale who is also the father of her three sons including three-year-old Apollo.

As the couple's relationship seems to be getting stronger, a report from InTouch Weekly claimed that Rossdale is not happy with how his sons are getting closer to Shelton.

According to a source, the boys are already talking about their mother's boyfriend all the time. That is why he asked them to stop sharing stories about him when they are in his custody.

This reportedly had an effect on Stefani, since she is caught in the middle of her ex and her new boyfriend. The source also claimed that Rossdale is giving the "Hollaback Girl" singer some unsolicited advice, particularly about the length of time that she and Shelton had to be away from each other due to their career.

"Gavin pointed out to Gwen that she and Blake had spent a lot of time apart," the source stated. "He told Gwen she needs to focus on Blake and put her career on the back burner. He told Gwen that if he had to do it all over again, he wouldn't have spent so much time away from his family by touring. It really moved Gwen to tears."