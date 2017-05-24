Blake Shelton Says Adam Levine Is One of the Best Friends He's Ever Had

Fans of "The Voice" who have followed the talent search since its debut are well-aware of the friendship shared by country singer Blake Shelton and coach Adam Levine. Although the two are often seen butting heads on the show, they share a pretty unique kind of friendship in real life.

(Photo: Reuters/ Harrison McClary)Blake Shelton performs "Gonna" at the 49th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 4, 2015.

In his interview with The Tennessean, Shelton revealed how volatile his relationship with Levine is. "We are constantly at each other's throats, and sometimes, we really do get mad at each other. We're those two guys you knew in high school where we have this bond that is unexplainable," he said, adding that the unpredictability of their friendship helps bring out the best and worst in them.

During the interview, Shelton described their relationship as an "explosive" one and revealed that he knew just about every trick under Levine's skin. "Until someone is crying, it doesn't stop," he said.

Despite their friendship being fickle most of the time, Shelton said Levine has been an amazingly supportive presence in his life, and that he is "one of the best friends" that he has ever had. The singer jestingly said that he has stayed in Levine's house with him and that they're best friends, but there are also times when he just wants to kill him.

According to Shelton, he believes that what drives people to watch them bicker at each other on "The Voice" is the fact that everyone has a similar relationship in their life as the kind shared by him and Levine. Although they get really mad at each other sometimes, Levine is the kind of friend who always offers him his support when he's faced with hard times.

"The Voice" just finished its 12th season on May 23 where Chris Blue, who was being coached by Alicia Keys, emerged as the winner. Lauren Duski from Shelton's team was the runner-up.