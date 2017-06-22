'Blame!' Sequel News: 1st Film's Producer Confirms 2nd Installment

Netflix recently released an anime movie titled "Blame!" based on the science fiction manga series of the same title. The anime film has already been confirmed to continue into a sequel.

"Blame!" was released as a Netflix original anime film in May. It is based on the 10-volume Japanese science fiction manga series created by Tsutomu Nihei.

The film was introduced in one of streaming service's anime series, "Knights of Sidonia," which was also created by Nihei.

In one of the scenes, the main characters from "Knights of Sidonia" were watching television when another anime series went on. On the show, a character named Killy, wearing an all-black outfit, used an extremely powerful gun to eliminate a masked robot.

From the viewers, Tsumugi worried what happened next to Killy.

For those who follow Nihei's work, Killy's appearance in "Knights of Sidonia" left them hyped up for what it could mean. The director of the anime series, Hiroyuki Seshita, said in response to the fans' reaction to Killy's appearance, "People were talking about this piece so much that we decided 'Why don't we do a movie?'" as quoted by The Verge.

As per Netflix, the movie synopsis of "Blame!" reads, "In the distant future, one man searches for genetic markers to stop the city's endless construction and save humanity. Inside a vast, self-replicating city bent on eliminating all life, mysterious loner, Killy, emerges to guide a remnant of humanity desperate to survive."

"Blame!" stars by Takahiro Sakurai, Kana Hanazawa, and Sora Amamiya, and was also directed by Seshita.

Only a few weeks from its launch date, The Inquisitr reported that "Blame!" will be having a sequel. According to the publication, a director at Polygon Pictures, who produced "Blame!" confirmed the sequel.

The "Blame!" sequel is also anticipated to be released in a 3D anime film. There is no definite release date for the sequel yet.