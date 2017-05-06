'Blaster Master Zero' Update 1.2: New Game Modes and Characters Arrive for Free

Players of "Blaster Master Zero" got new characters and game modes for free since update 1.2 went live.

Facebook/BlasterMasterZeroPromotional image for "Blaster Master Zero"

"Blaster Master Zero" is a reboot title of its predecessor, "Blaster Master," that was released for the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1988. The newer game is one of the titles launched alongside the Nintendo Switch in early March.

Developer Inti Creates released update 1.2 on Wednesday, and it was mainly packed with the Destroyer and EX Character game modes. Under the EX Character mode is where the additional game protagonists can be accessed.

Destroyer Mode

According to the patch notes found in Go Nintendo, the Destroyer Mode is being described as "a super difficult 'hard mode' that you can access after clearing the game."

There are several factors that make the Destroyer Mode difficult. For one, players will face more challenges in making sure their Gun Level has sufficient power because Energy Guard does not work in this game mode.

The Wave — with Gun Level 8 — is considered the most powerful firepower in Normal Mode. However, in Destroyer Mode, it will not have an effect on several enemies.

Players will need to further calculate their actions in Destroyer Mode because more than having harder enemies and boss fights, their skills and arsenal will become limited.

EX Character Mode

As the name suggests, this mode will allow players to navigate as any chosen character that will be available as downloadable contents.

"Blaster Master Zero" version 1.2's patch notes clarify that these characters "aren't just skins." Each protagonist has distinct skills and abilities compared to those that arrived with the base game upon launch last March.

First EX Characters: Gunvolt and Ekoro

Gunvolt and Ekoro are the first DLC characters to arrive, and they had actually been earlier released on games that were also developed by Inti Creates.

Gunvolt was originally from the 2014 action-platform game "Azure Striker Gunvolt." In "Blaster Master Zero," players will get a "septimal power of electricity" when playing as this character.

Meanwhile, playing as Ekoro will earn gamers exclusive weapons that can be good companions against mutant enemies in the game.

Gunvolt launched on May 4 and he can be used for free until May 17. Ekoro goes live on June 1 and can be chosen at no cost until June 14. After the mentioned durations, they will each cost $1.99.