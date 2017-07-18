'BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle' Announced at EVO 2017

Facebook/arcsystemworksu "BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle" combines three fighting-game franchises — BlazBlue, Persona 4 Arena, and Under Night In-Birth.

The Evolution Championship Series (EVO) is one of the annual events that the gaming community looks forward to, next to the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). And this year, developer Arc System Works plans to deliver with the fans' rising expectations by announcing "BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle" while at the same time giving the much-anticipated game debut of "RWBY."

"BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle" will be combining three games in one: "BlazBlue," "Persona 4 Arena," and "Under Night In-Birth." The fighting games will make up the characters that will be selectable in Arc System Works' game franchise. Aside from the three mentioned fighting games, "BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle" will also draw from anything the developers previously released, except "Guilty Gear."

On the other hand, Arc System Works also used the trailer of "BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle" to tease the game debut of "RWBY," which is originally an American-style anime by Roster Teeth. It will also be in the fighting game and came as a nice surprise for the fans. All in all, "BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle" will be using Yu from "Persona 4," Ragna the Bloodedge from "BlazBlue," Hyde from "Under the Night In-Birth," and Ruby Rose from "RWBY." The trailer further features what to expect from "BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle" and it seems that it will be a 2 vs. 2 tag system, with players having the ability to choose from the different universes that Arc System Works created.

There is limited information on the game title that Arc System Works announced during EVO 2017, but the developers promised to reveal more details soon. For now, the fans are content with what they have so far, although many are understandably clamoring for more teasers with regard to "BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle."

"BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle" has been confirmed to be released next year.