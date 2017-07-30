'Bleach' Game 'Paradise Lost' Announced for iOS and Android

(Photo: Facebook/Bleach) A promotional image for Bleach.

A new game based on the hit manga and anime series "Bleach" is being developed by the telecommunications company LINE for iOS and Android. The news was revealed on the latest issue of Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine.

The title of the game is "Bleach: Paradise Lost" and is described as a Bankai 3D tap role-playing game (RPG) in which the real world is attacked by Hollow.

Players can then take on the role of a Shinigami or Soul Reapers to protect their city from the creatures, which they can track using the Global Positioning System (GPS) of their devices.

"Bleach: Paradise Lost" also features a turn-based battle system in which players will have to put together their own deck and create a strategy that takes into account the strength and weaknesses of the characters.

The mobile game also has a story mode that brings the Gotei 13 and Soul Society into play. Because of this, it is able to "perfectly reproduce" infamous scenes from the manga and anime.

Fans can get a look at "Bleach: Paradise Lost" in the magazine scan acquired by Saiyan Island, in which some screens from the game were shown.

Many gamers are already excited to see this game come to life. Some of them are reminded of the hit augmented-reality hit "Pokémon GO" and have high hopes that it will be just as good if not better.

"Bleach: Paradise Lost" will be connected to LINE's messaging app of the same name, which means that gamers can get updates from the app. All they need to do is subscribe by scanning this QR code.

Set for rollout sometimes this year, "Bleach: Paradise Lost" will be released as a free-to-play game on the iOS and Android, but it will include in-app purchases for added gaming experience. Gamers should learn more about it in the months to come.