'Blindspot' Season 2 Episode 19 Spoilers: Weller and Jane Are on a Scavenging Mission as Shepherd Gets Apprehended in Bangkok?

Nas (Archie Panjabi) leaving the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) may have caused a setback for Team Weller, but the task to take Sandstorm down continues in the next episode of "Blindspot."

According to the official synopsis for the episode titled "Regard A Mere Mad Rager," Jane (Jaimie Alexander) and Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) will once again go undercover together in order to acquire some classified documents they may need to uncover Sandstorm's mysterious plan codenamed Phase 2.

The mission is to go on a high-stakes scavenger hunt being run by powerful hackers who may or may not have anything to do with Sandstorm at all. The official trailer for the episode also teases that going on this particular mission together may finally reignite the romance between Jane and Weller.

What events could possibly lead to Weller realizing that it's Jane he wants to be with all along? Will their lives be put at risk where there doesn't seem to be any hope of escape, and the only time they have left to be honest with each other is right then and there? What are these classified documents that they are looking for and how will they help Team Weller crack down on Sandstorm's plan?

Meanwhile, as shown in the previous episode, Sandstorm's head, Shepherd (Michelle Hurd), is on her own mission in Thailand to procure a dangerous weapon, which seemed to be a truckload of radioactive material essential for the execution of the final stage prior to Phase 2. However, the trailer gives a glimpse of Shepherd getting apprehended in the streets of Bangkok. Will this finally put an end to her plans, or could getting caught be part of her plans all along?

As for actress Punjabi's fate on the show, executive producer Martin Gero teased via an interview with Entertainment Weekly that this may not be the last fans will see of Punjabi's character.

When asked if Nas will be back by the end of the season, Gero said, "Well, you'll just have to wait and find out."

"Blindspot" season 2 episode 19 airs on Wednesday, April 26 at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.