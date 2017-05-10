'Blindspot' Season 2 Episode 21 Spoilers: Jane's Tattoos Bring Tragedy to the FBI; Team Weller to Lose a Valuable Member?

A long ordained tragedy is about to hit its mark on the next episode of NBC's action-thriller series "Blindspot."

YouTube/BlindspotThe mystery behind the origin and true purpose of Jane’s (Jaimie Alexander) tattoos will be revealed on the penultimate episode of “Blindspot” season 2.

Having apprehended and taken into custody one of Shepherd's (Michelle Hurd) henchmen in the previous episode, Team Weller may have just gained a fighting chance to uncover what Phase Two really is. The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reveals that the team will finally manage to crack valuable information out of Parker (Jefferson White), which will thus lead them to a huge breakthrough in understanding Phase Two.

What will Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) and crew learn about Sandstorm's end game? And what role do Jane (Jaimie Alexander) and her tattoos play in the grand scheme of things?

The official trailer for the episode simply titled "Mom" promises to reveal the true purpose of Jane's mysterious ink and how the cases they have solved with its help ultimately culminate in Sandstorm's plans for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

YouTube/Blindspot

But the answer may come too late as another scene finds the FBI's headquarter under siege, with the previously apprehended Shepherd curiously leading the pack.

Many will lose their lives as Sandstorm executes the most crucial part of their plan. And it looks like one of Team Weller's own will be caught on the worst end of the impending crossfire.

The previous episode ended in a not-so-promising note, and Team Weller may take a while to find their bearings, what with Patterson (Ashley Johnson) still dealing with the emotional repercussions of Borden's (Ukweli Roach) betrayal, Zapata (Audrey Esparza) wanting to take Sandstorm on with Reade's (Rob Brown) help, and Weller still finding it hard to trust Roman (Luke Mitchell). The main twist of the episode, however, came when Roman finally remembered how Jane took away his memories.

With this much level of disconnection befalling Team Weller, how can they possibly serve as beacons of hope against the destructive threat of Sandstorm's highly organized assault?

"Blindspot" season 2 episode 21 airs on Wednesday, May 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.