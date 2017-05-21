'Blindspot' Season 3 Air Date, Spoilers: Third Season Premiere to Feature Jane–Weller Flashbacks; Will Roman Be the New Big Bad?

There really is more than what meets the eye when it comes to Jane's (Jaimie Alexander) tattoos. It's a good thing that "Blindspot" now has an entire third season to explore the hidden layers of its amnesiac heroine's ink.

Facebook/NBCBlindspotWhat new conspiracies will the second layer of Jane's (Jaimie Alexander) tattoos uncover on the third season of "Blindspot"?

The recently concluded third season of NBC's crime-thriller series saw the successful dismantling of Sandstorm's plans to destroy the entire Eastern Seaboard along with the American government. But their problems are clearly far from over.

Shepherd (Michelle Hurd) has been sent away to a CIA black site, Roman (Luke Mitchell) was spared from death by his sister Jane and went off running to who-knows-where. And despite everything that they've been through, or perhaps because of it, Team Weller was showing signs of cracks and tears towards the end of the episode.

Then, the series did a surprising two-year time jump that left more than a handful of unanswered questions behind. Moreover, it seemed that Jane and Weller may have gotten married somewhere in-between but have been living apart for some time. The worst part of it all was that the rest of Team Weller has just been kidnapped with the culprit leaving behind a locked box that went on to reveal a hidden layer to Jane's tattoos.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, series creator Martin Gero hinted that Jane and Weller may have indeed gotten married. Gero also mentioned that Roman will serve as the big bad for at least the first part of season 3 and that Team Weller may not have stuck together after all.

"We'll go back to it as much as we went to flashbacks these past two seasons, when it's narratively relative," Gero said, adding that their idea for the season 3 premiere currently consisted of a fair amount of just what happened to Jane and Weller to give fans a clear idea of where their relationship stands at the moment.

"There's going to be a lot of fun moments where [we learn] what all of our characters have been up to in the past two years as it starts to bleed out," Gero further shared.

"Blindspot" is set to return later this year on NBC's Friday primetime block at 8 p.m. EDT.