'Blindspot' Season 3 News: Show Moved to Friday

Fans of "Blindspot" will have to adjust their weekly schedule as the third season of the show will see a timeslot change. The show, starring Jaimie Alexander, has just been moved from a Wednesday schedule to Friday, while it retains its 8 p.m. EDT slot.

Facebook/NBCBlindspotA promo image for NBC's "Blindspot" as the cover photo on the show's official Facebook page.

Just like the second season for the show, "Blindspot" will still air at 8 p.m. EDT. The day schedule for the show has been shifted two days, however, with Friday being the new weekly schedule for the drama series, according to the International Business Times.

The show has been on unstable ground recently, as even its own fans were doubtful that the series will even get renewed for a third season run. The ratings for "Blindspot" continued its downward trend throughout its Season 2 episodes, which eventually bottomed out during its May 17 finale at 4.2 million viewers and a 0.86 demographics rating, according to TV Series Finale.

All this combine for an overall opinion that season 3 could be the last for "Blindspot" if its per-episode numbers don't go up, as shows that are moved to Fridays are generally those that could be seeing impending cancellation, as noted by Just Jared. However, showrunner Martin Gero will not just let things deteriorate on his watch.

In his interview with Collider, Gero outlined the team's plans for season 3 of "Blindspot." According to the producer, the third season will be a soft reboot of the show, taking their lessons from season 2 and using it to turn the show around.

"We're loathe to call it a reboot, but it is a reboot. It's a soft reboot for us," Gero explained, reluctant to reveal much about their game plan for season 3. He went on to describe how the show is held together by the secrets built not just into the story but also in the characters themselves, and that they should take a step back to work new intrigue into the cast of "Blindspot."

"What this two-year time jump allows us to do is to refill our secret tank with all of these characters," Gero noted.