'Blindspot' Season 3 Premiere Date News: NBC Series Returns This October

The third season of NBC's TV series "Blindspot" finally has a premiere date.

(Photo: Facebook/NBCBlindspot)A promotional photo of NBC's TV series "Blindspot."

According to a report by Deadline, the first episode of the upcoming season of the hit series will air on Friday, Oct. 27, at 8 p.m. EST.

This will be the first time since "Blindspot" debuted on television that it will be airing on the Friday time slot. For its first season, the show premiered on a Monday in the month of September at the 10 p.m. EST time slot. However, on its second season, this was changed to Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST.

The repeated changes in the time slot are reportedly not a good indication for the future of the NBC series. Before the show's season 3 renewal was confirmed, there were speculations circulating online that the series would no longer be given an additional season because of its poor ratings.

Now that the show is confirmed to be returning later this year, fans will have a lot to look forward to on what the upcoming third season has to offer.

In interview with Collider, executive producer Martin Gero discussed about the plans for "Blindspot" season 3, and he revealed his intentions of releasing more standalone episodes rather than covering multi-episode story arcs.

"We would like to see a better balance and tone with the show in Season 3. There's so much going on in the world to stress about. We want 'Blindspot' to be the escapist television it's supposed to be, and not just have it stress you out even more, with the various ways the world could blow up. Although, that will still be a part of it," Gero said.

Gero also revealed that the upcoming season will be focusing on the roots of the show, particularly Jane Doe's (Jaimie Alexander) tattoos. Season 3 will also be somewhat a reboot of the series since there will be a two-year time jump at the beginning.

