'Blindspot' Season 3 Spoilers: Shepherd Will Not Be Back Next Season, Series Creator Stated

Facebook/NBCBlindspot Michelle Hurd as Shepherd in NBC's 'Blindspot'

The ruthless Sandstorm leader is not expected to be back to bother Jane Doe (Jaimie Alexander) in "Blindspot" season 3.

TVLine revealed that series creator Martin Gero officially confirmed that they have no plans to bring back terrorist organization leader Shepherd (Michelle Hurd) when the crime drama thriller returns for its third season next month.

"We don't yet have a plan to bring her back, but it's not a closed door in any way," Gero stated in the interview. "She's certainly busy because she's so amazing. We love her, and we'd love to find a way to bring her back, but there's no plan as of yet."

Fans of the series also know Shepherd as Ellen Briggs, the adoptive mother of Jane/Remi and Roman (Luke Mitchell) who also goes by the name Major General Ellen Briggs. Her arch ended in the second season finale in May.

The publication also reported that Hurd is expected to have a very heavy schedule after being tapped to join the cast of "Lethal Weapon" season 2. She will portray the role of police chief Gina Santos, the ranking officer-in-charge of Captain Brooks Avery (Kevin Rahm), Roger Murtaugh (Damon Wayans), and Martin Riggs (Clayne Crawford). The character reportedly has a past relationship with Murtaugh, who is happily married at the moment.

Shepherd and the Sandstorm plan to end the corruption in the U.S. government in any way that they can, even if it will have to sacrifice a lot of lives. But the execution of the plan was foiled by the FBI team lead by Jane and Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) when they managed to stop the rocket that Shepherd launched towards the White House in the second season finale that was aired in May 2017.

NBC is slated to air the premiere episode of "Blindspot" season 3 on Friday, Oct. 27, at 8 p.m. EDT.