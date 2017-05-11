'Blitz Brigade: Rival Tactics' Review: How Does It Fare Compared to 'Clash Royale'?

Gameloft's "Blitz Brigade: Rival Tactics" appears to be failing to impress players and critics alike as it reportedly pales in comparison by a mile from the highly popular mobile strategy video game "Clash Royale."

Facebook/BlitzBrigadeRivalTactics"Blitz Brigade: Rival Tactics" is Gameloft's newest MOBA game.

According to a Gamezebo review, the mobile multiplayer online battle arena game is too derivative to Supercell's hit offering, from the gameplay to the overall set-up. "Blitz Brigade: Rival Tactics" is the second installment in the series and a number of players agree that it is almost the same as "Clash Royale." While that in itself is not the issue, the fact that Gameloft's game does not offer anything new makes it a bit boring and generic to continue playing for days, let alone weeks.

"If the swords and sorcery stylings of Clash Royale put you off then you're probably going to get along with Blitz Brigade: Rival Tactics a lot better. It's got guns, lots of guns. But in terms of the beating heart of the game, it all feels a bit like a transplant. And if you do get stuck in, after a while you're likely to feel the pull of Clash Royale dragging you away to bigger and, ultimately, better things," the review states.

One of the feedbacks about "Blitz Brigade: Rival Tactics" deals with how the bouts are set. More often than not, players get matched to someone too strong, with the chances of winning almost nil. The good thing here, according to Pocket Gamer, is that the matches are quick to load and lets gamers move on to another opponent. The isometric view in the game is said to be more of a bane than a boon, as it makes it harder for players to properly place units in the battlefield.

Gameloft's attempt to veer away from "Clash Royale" can be seen in the game's landscape and modern battle scenarios. But otherwise, it is reportedly just a rehash of the beauty that is Supercell's hit game.