Blizzard Entertainment Retains 'Battle.net' Domain Name

Blizzard Entertainment Blizzard Entertainment decides to go retain the "Battle.net" branding.

Blizzard Entertainment has recently concluded that it is better for them to retain the Battle.net domain name.

Blizzard is known for developing a wide array of game franchises that have undoubtedly become some of the best titles of all time, including "World of Warcraft," "StarCraft," "Diablo," "Overwatch," and more.

Over the years, the company managed the website Battle.net that was easily recognized and remembered by their fan base. Blizzard is aware of it. In fact, they referred to Battle.net as the "central nervous system" and "connective tissue" for their fans. Blizzard admitted that Battle.net served as the familiar one-stop website that connects its players since 1996.

However, it can be recalled that in September last year, Blizzard announced that the website's branding will go through a major change.

The company explained in 2016: "We're going to be transitioning away from using the Battle.net name for our gaming service and the functionality connected to it. Battle.net technology will continue to serve as the central nervous system for Blizzard games ... We'll just be referring to our various products and services using the Blizzard name instead."

However, in less than a year, Blizzard decided to overturn that decision and will now continue to use the Battle.net branding but with an added "Blizzard" as a prefix to it.

In a recent statement, the company admitted that they were aware that the transition away from the familiar Battle.net name is a rather challenging move.

"Moving forward, to help offset some of the original concerns we listed back in September, we will be connecting 'Blizzard' to 'Battle.net' in our logo for the service and in general when we refer to it in print: Blizzard Battle.net," the company explained.

The video game company also recognized the fact that "Battle.net" has been stuck to the minds of their fans all these years and the reaction they received after announcing their decision last year has contributed to another change in the decision.

Blizzard stated that after considering all the fans' feedback, they agreed that the Battle.net name needs to be retained.