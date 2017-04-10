BlizzCon 2017 Tickets Sold Out? New Batch for Sale April 12

Blizzard Entertainment's annual gaming convention, BlizzCon, will take place this coming November and the first batch of tickets for the event was already sold on Wednesday, April 5.

Reuters/Kai PfaffenbachVisitors watch the trailer for "World of Warcraft" produced by Blizzard Entertainment.

A second batch sold starting Saturday, April 8, at 1 p.m. EDT, so fans are now advised to prepare since tickets reportedly get sold out fast.

Another set of tickets will likewise go on sale on Wednesday, April 12, starting at 10 p.m. EDT, but this bunch is coupled with access to Blizzard's community event, a benefit dinner in support of the Children's Hospital of Orange County.

Attendees of this benefit dinner event will have the chance to share a drink with Blizzard developers and representatives and be able to exchange stories and talk about games or the gaming industry in general.

Tickets that are sold with access to the benefit dinner are priced at $750, while the regular convention tickets are priced at $200.

Each convention ticket contains a BlizzCon badge, which gives the individual access to the two-day BlizzCon 2017 event, and a BlizzCon goody bag.

A Blizzard virtual ticket will also go on sale, giving live streaming coverage or on-demand replay for interested individuals from anywhere in the world, but the ticket price for this pass has not been announced yet.

"We're already hard at work making this year's show an unforgettable experience--we can't wait to see everyone there," says Blizzard CEO Mike Morhaime in a statement.

Those who are interested in getting Blizzcon 2017 tickets need to sign up or create an account in Universe.com and give their basic personal information such as name, credit card details and email address.

Blizzard also allows individuals to purchase tickets for a friend, as long as the right name and email addresses are put in. If unsure, the individual can use his or her own name and details, but it should be updated with the correct information later on.

BlizzCon 2017 takes place Nov. 3 to 4 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Attendees will witness discussion panels, join contests and get a chance to play the latest version of Blizzard games.