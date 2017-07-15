'Blood Drive' Season 1 Episode 6 Spoilers: Amazons Make Life Difficult for Arthur and Grace in 'Booby Traps'

Facebook/BloodDriveSYFY Promotional banner for Syfy’s dystopian action series “Blood Drive.”

The death race continues on the next episode of Syfy's dystopian grindhouse series "Blood Drive."

According to the official synopsis for the episode titled "Booby Traps," LAPD officer Arthur Bailey (Alan Ritchson) and femme fatale Grace D'Argento (Christina Ochoa) will be waylaid by a tribe of merciless Amazons who follow their own laws and who have neither trust nor respect to spare for men.

Unsurprisingly, while the Amazons choose to lock Arthur up, the tribe of homicidal women subsequently offers Grace a place in their group. Grace, however, reasons out that she needs to find his sister first, to which the head Amazon replies, "You'll find many sisters here."

Will Grace eventually be convinced to join the Amazons, especially after they claim to hold a crucial clue to Karma's (Alex McGregor) whereabouts?

The official trailer for the upcoming episode also further reveals that Arthur will be in dire straits with their new hosts. The police officer will eventually find himself with his limbs tied up to four different posts and with the head of the Amazons seemingly intent on torturing him until he's dead.

How will Arthur and Grace deal with this new challenge dropped on their path to completing the ongoing Blood Drive? What clue do the Amazons have about Grace's sister, and will this really be of any help to the duo? More importantly, will they even be able to escape the tribe unscathed?

In the previous episode, Slink told Grace that her sister has been transferred from Kane Hill to the Claireview Rehabilitation Center For Women. It was for this reason that Slink re-routed this particular leg of the race to intentionally take Arthur and Grace right past Karma's location.

The duo has already been burdened with the dilemma of finding Grace's sister and keeping themselves from getting eliminated from the race. Will their encounter with the Amazons delay them even further, or will the tribe lead them to an unexpected salvation?

"Blood Drive" season 1 episode 6 airs on Wednesday, July 19, at 10 p.m. EDT on Syfy.