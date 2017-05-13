'Bloodborne 2' May Be One of the Games Announced at This Year's E3

The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo events are notable for numerous reasons, but for many gamers, these are particularly memorable because they typically serve as launching pads for many new offerings. This year is expected to be no exception, with a recent rumor hinting that "Bloodborne 2" could be one of E3 2017's big reveals.

Speculation surrounding the sequel really began to spike, thanks to a post seen on NeoGAF.

One post featured in a thread that focused on the aforementioned sequel has drawn plenty of attention recently and it came from NeoGAF user "thomasmahler." The owner of this account is believed to be the same Thomas Mahler who serves as the CEO and game director of Moon Studios.

In the post, Mahler expresses a strong belief that "Bloodborne 2" will indeed be present at E3, even saying that he is "99% certain."

Given that this comment came from a developer and someone who presumably knows more about the video game industry than the average gamer, there are other NeoGAF users who are choosing to believe Mahler, though some have remained skeptical.

For what it is worth, "Bloodborne" director Hidetaka Miyazaki has indicated previously that there are no plans to make a follow-up game.

During an interview with GameSpot last year, Miyazaki was asked if he still had things in mind for a potential "Bloodborne" sequel or even for future "Dark Souls" games. In response, Miyazaki shared, "I'm not thinking about making any sequels or spin-offs. That applies to Bloodborne as well."

The good news for fans is that they should be able to find out soon enough if there really is a sequel in the works, as E3 is already set to get started on June 13.

More news about whether or not a game that could be known as "Bloodborne 2" really is in development should be made available in the near future.