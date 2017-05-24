'Bloodborne 2' Rumors: Yet Another Clue Is Hinting That the Sequel May Be In Development?

"Dark Souls" may be what the game company From Software is known best for, but fans have not forgotten about "Bloodborne" and are still waiting to hear if a sequel to the 2015 game may soon be announced.

Playstation.comA new rumor is hinting that a sequel to 'Bloodborne' may be announced at E3

For those who may have missed it, a clue pointing to the possible announcement of "Bloodborne 2" surfaced not too long ago.

Interestingly enough, the clue comes in the form of a NeoGAF post authored by Moon Studios CEO and game director Thomas Mahler.

Mahler's post can be seen in a NeoGAF thread that features gamers discussing whether or not the sequel would be present at E3.

According to Mahler, he is "99% certain" that the sequel in question will be making an appearance at the Electronic Entertainment Expo.

Exactly how Mahler may have found out about this remains a mystery, though given his line of work, many fans are choosing to believe what he has said.

Still, clear signs that the developers at From Software are actually working on "Bloodborne 2" right now have been hard to come by, but that may have changed recently.

A new job listing that emerged online not too long ago is calling for someone who can work on a "gloomy RPG." The developer that posted the listing was not specified, but as SegmentNext noted in a report, the location of the studio seems to be consistent with where From Software is based.

The developers have yet to confirm anything, however, and until they do, speculation will remain rampant that a sequel is indeed being developed.

The sequel chatter is unlikely to die down anytime soon as well, especially with E3 now just a few weeks away.

Fans in attendance and those tuning in from home will be looking to see which new titles are announced, and if recent rumors pan out, "Bloodborne 2" could be among them.