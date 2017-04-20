'Bloodline' Season 3 Air Date, News: Netflix Announced Final Season Will Premiere on Memorial Day Weekend

Netflix's family-drama thriller, "Bloodline," has set a premiere date for its third and final season.

Facebook / BloodlinePromotional season 2 teaser for "Bloodline"

In a trailer released by Netflix, "Bloodline's" entire season 3, which consists of 10 episodes, will premiere on their platform on Memorial Day weekend, May 26.

Fans of the show may remember that the second season ended with a huge cliffhanger, but the final season is expected to offer a satisfying conclusion to the story - although it seems that the Rayburn family will not easily allow letting their secrets out.

Although "Bloodline" officially ends with season 3, the creators of the show previously revealed that they originally planned to have it run for five or six seasons.

YouTube/Netflix

This sparked speculations that subsequent seasons after the third one might be aired on another platform, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

The show mainly follows the Rayburns, who seem to be a decent, tight-knit family on the surface but actually has a dark past that its members keep trying to bury.

The family was living peacefully in Florida for years, until the black sheep and oldest among the Rayburn siblings, Danny (Ben Mendelsohn), returned and decided to settle back at home for good.

Despite prior misgivings, the rest of the family decided to let him stay, but Danny eventually fell into some bad habits and got involved in drug trafficking activities which made the rest of the family furious.

John (Kyle Chandler), the second Rayburn sibling, eventually took matters into his own hands and killed Danny during a heated confrontation.

The rest of the siblings, however, agreed to cover up Danny's death, but it did not take long for his son Nolan (Owen Teague) to arrive as he tried to find out what caused his father's death.

Season 2 finds the Rayburns still haunted by Danny's death. However, another of the siblings, Kevin (Norbert Leo Butz) has also committed murder.

This time, it was Marco (Enrique Murciano) who fell victim to the crime. Marco may not be officially a Rayburn, but he is close to being one since he is Meg's (Linda Cardellini) long-time partner and a detective at that.

Telling one lie after another proved to be detrimental to the family's close and happy relationship, but as to how this will all end, "Bloodline" fans will have to wait until Netflix debuts the third season in May.