'Bloodline' Season 3 Air Date, Spoilers: Family Thriller to Have Satisfying but Thought-Provoking End

"Bloodlines" is pulling out all the stops when it returns to Netflix for its third and final season. Will the Rayburns' gruesome secrets finally be exposed, or will there be another murder that needs covering up in the end?

Facebook/BloodlineTVPromotional banner for the third and final season of the Netflix original series "Bloodline" featuring the Rayburns, Kevin (Norbert Leo Butz), Meg (Linda Cardelini), John (Kyle Chandler), and Sally (Sissy Spacek).

In a recent update from TV Line's Ask Ausiello, series co-creator Todd A. Kessler shared that the upcoming third season will be bringing this chapter of the Rayburns' story to a satisfying close. However, this does not mean that the series will end with an airtight conclusion, as the final episode is expected to leave the audience with a thought-provoking question they can ponder on long after the credits roll out. It is also not the finale, but the penultimate episode that will have people talking for weeks on end.

Actor Ben Mendelsohn, who played the role of prodigal son Danny, is also expected to appear in the final two episodes. Danny was previously killed by his brother John (Kyle Chandler) after the former threatened the latter's family in season 1. The murder was covered up with help from their siblings Kevin (Norbert Leo Butz) and Meg (Linda Cardellini), but the memory of the crime continued to echo through the subsequent season.

And now that the series is about to embark on its third and final run, will the truth about Danny's death finally be revealed?

In an interview with Variety, Kessler shared that the overall theme of season 3 is making each remaining member of the Rayburn family accountable for their actions.

"It's a question of whether they'll be able to rationalize what's been done—or will it blow the family apart as each of the family members face their own crisis of conscience," Kessler said.

The series co-creator also reiterated that Danny is indeed dead, but refused to reveal the nature of his comeback, saying that it's something "very organic" that will eventually emerge as the story progresses.

Another character that's making a comeback is John, who was last seen in the season 2 finale driving away from it all. The official trailer for season 3 shows a distraught Kevin calling John after killing Det. Diaz (Enrique Murciano) for knowing too much. Will John's return lead to another murder cover up or will this crime be the beginning of the Rayburns' unraveling?