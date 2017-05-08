'Bloodline' Season 3 Release Date, Latest News: Netflix Launches Official Trailer

Netflix has recently released the official trailer for the third and final season of "Bloodline."

Season 2 of "Bloodline" ended with Kevin Rayburn (Norbert Leo Butz) ending the life of police detective Marco Diaz (Enrique Murciano), who was investigating the family. In the final season of the show, the Rayburn family will finally deal with all the crimes and lies that they have tried to keep secret, including Kevin's murder of a police officer.

The recently released trailer of "Bloodline" season 3 shows Kevin under arrest for Marco's murder. Meg (Linda Cardellini), on the other hand, looks prepared to turn on both of her brothers because of the brutal nature of Marco's demise.

Meanwhile, John (Kyle Chandler) is still trying to cover up the murder of his brother Danny (Ben Mendelsohn) while the walls start to close in on him. The family matriarch Sally (Sissy Spacek) may finally learn not only about the family's drug dealing, bribes and payoffs, but the fact that John was the one who killed Danny at the end of season 1.

The entire "Bloodline" seasons 1 and 2 cast is expected to return for season 3, including Chelsea O'Bannon (Chloë Sevigny), Roy Gilbert (Beau Bridges), Nolan Rayburn (Owen Teague), Eric O'Bannon (Jamie McShane), Evangeline Radosevich (Andrea Riseborough), and Ozzy Delvecchio (John Leguizamo).

"Bloodline" was created by Todd A. Kessler, Glenn Kessler and Daniel Zelman. The series was initially intended to last for six seasons. However, despite earning critical acclaim and awards, Netflix was forced to cancel the series because of the expensive cost of the filming in the Florida Keys.

Despite being efficiently filmed, Netflix had to pay between $7 million and $8.5 million for every hour of filming, making the complete 33 episode run of the series cost just below $300 million, which is more money than it took to create "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

The third and final season of "Bloodline" is scheduled to premiere on May 26, exclusively on Netflix.