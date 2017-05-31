'Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night' Latest News: Igarashi Turns to Other Studios to Speed Up Development

"Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night" will take some time to complete, as is the usual pace with indie game projects with their limited staff. Fans remain patient, however, as updates continue to come in about the popular crowdsourced game, especially as Iragashi explains how he plans to speed the title's development along.

Kickstarter/bloodstained-ritual-of-the-nightConcept art of "Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night" from the official crowdsourcing site.

After all, it is Director Koji Igarashi, former producer of the "Castlevania" series of action games, who is at the helm of this project. This time, however, he is creating a game with an ambitious scope for only a fraction of the budget he usually works with, according to Technobuffalo.

Igarashi laid out the updates on the action game in a recent interview with IGN, where he said that progress has been made only with the help of other companies involved with the project.

"If you think about working at a larger company, then you kind of have the resources in-house to do what you want to do, but if you're a smaller company then you have to collaborate," Igarashi explained.

The game director estimates that the game is about 20 to 30 percent complete at this point, as he revealed in a recent issue of Famitsu. That is why he and his team has started looking for outside help to collaborate with to get the project on track.

"Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night" has been set to release next year, 2018, after a presentation at BitSummit last year where Igarashi announced the delay. Since then, the game has found a new publisher, plus new studios have begun to get involved as well.

"We're working with Inti Creates the same way we have been all along. They provide a support channel for us. Dico is the [new] company we're working with, along with Monobit, who is helping Dico," Igarashi said.