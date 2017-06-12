'Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night' Release Date, Trailer, News: 'Castlevania' Successor Unleashes New Video at E3 2017 [WATCH]

505 Games released a 14-minute trailer for "Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night" at the E3 2017 Monday. Fans were able to take a peek at what's in store. Does the new game measure up as a "Castlevania" successor?

Twitter/Bloodstained: RotN The developer shared an in-game shot for "Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night," which will be out in 2018.

The game's new teaser hints that "Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night" did not veer off too much from the "Castlevania" formula. The game's setting also takes plays in the gothic era of the 18th century and introduces lead character Miriam, who is able to absorb the powers of her enemies.

Miriam encounters a new boss known as the vampire, Bloodless, in the teaser in the church stage. Gamers present at the E3 are able to experience this gameplay at 505 Games' demo booth. Game developer Koji "IGA" Igarashi, who also created "Castlevania," actually announced this on its Kickstarter page. Unlike the older game, however, "Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night" gets a 3-D treatment.

Igarashi explained to Polygon about Bloodless's dress and weapon of choice, the umbrella. "Those are also made out of blood, so when you attack her the blood goes on the ceiling, the floor, everywhere. When she strikes, she sometimes uses a skill called 'Bloodrain' where blood rains down on the player from the ceiling."

Originally planned for a March 2017 release, Igarashi and 505 Games were able to raise $5.5 million for the development of "Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night" but contributions have since stalled. The designer said the delay hasn't worried fans or its backers. Instead, it has given them more time to include other elements to improve the game.

The game's alpha build should be out in August for its Kickstarter supporters to get first dibs. The game's actual release, however, won't be until 2018. It will be available for Windows, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 4 and Vita, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.