'Blue Bloods' Season 7 Spoilers: Erin Risks Own Life to Protect Former Witness in Episode 20?

Erin (Bridget Moynahan) goes the extra mile for a former witness in the next episode of CBS' police procedural series "Blue Bloods." What lengths will she be willing to take to keep an entire apartment building safe from an ongoing drug operation?

In the episode titled "No Retreat, No Surrender," a man named Reggie (Cyrus Farmer), who served as a key witness in Erin's former case, approaches her for help in shutting down a drug operation that's been going on in his apartment building. Erin takes the task to heart and makes it her sworn mission to keep Reggie's building safe for him and his family.

However, the official synopsis for the episode does not reveal anything about how Erin plans on taking the said drug operation down, or what sort of trouble she will be getting herself into.

On the other hand, after last week's case of a homicide that turned out to be an assisted suicide, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) will now be faced with a teen suicide that turns out to be anything but as further investigations uncover a possible homicide case. There will also be a potential misconduct in the mayor's office that catches Frank's (Tom Selleck) attention.

How will the Reagan family fare through their individual cases this week? And how much more of these unfortunate and dangerous cases will they be dealing with in the future?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Kevin Wade announced that the show has been renewed for an eighth season, and revealed that he would want to keep on doing what they have been doing; that is, to base their stories on research rather than headlines. He added that he'd like to keep building these cases in a way that will truly force the main characters to deal with not only the stories but also the dilemmas that come with them.

Wade further teased that they plan on putting the characters through new situations while bringing in new characters along the way.

"Blue Bloods" season 7 episode 20 airs on Friday, April 14 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS. Check out the trailer for the upcoming episode below.