'Blue Bloods' Season 7 Spoilers: Danny and Baez Work With Russians; EP Talks Finale, Season 8

The upcoming episode of "Blue Bloods" season 7 will see Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) working with Russian agents as they hunt for a threatening Russian man.

Facebook/CBSBlueBloods'Blue Bloods' season 7 airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Foreign Interference," states that the Russian man that they are after will have legal grounds to set foot on U.S. soil. He is apparently in the country on a diplomatic visa, which means it will be hard for Danny and Baez to capture him. Thankfully, they will be assisted by two Russian agents.

Meanwhile, Frank (Tom Selleck) will find himself getting mixed up in a delicate case that also has Archbishop Kevin Kearns (Stacy Keach) involved. Finally, Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and Anthony (Nicholas Turturro) will set out to discover the identity of the person who altered their case evidence.

Season 7 is almost coming to an end soon, which means fans will have to wait a while before they can follow the Reagan family of police officers once again. Thankfully, CBS has already renewed "Blue Bloods" for an eighth season.

But before that, fans have a lot to look forward to in the season 7 finale. Executive producer Kevin Wade spoke to Entertainment Weekly recently and revealed what is in store for viewers.

"In the finale, a character who's been with us for a long time, there's a straw that breaks that camel's back, and that character bows out of his life in our fictional world of Blue Bloods," Wade teased.

As for what lies ahead in season 8, Wade admitted that they all need to catch their breath before diving into another season. However, he also revealed that ideas have already been thrown around.

"Everybody's kind of out of gas as we get to the 22nd episode, but lots of thoughts about putting characters in new situations, bringing in new characters," he said.

"Blue Bloods" season 7 airs Fridays at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.