Blue Whale Suicide Game Creator Explains Why He Created the Game

The man who invented the online game called Blue Whale Challenge has admitted to authorities that he instigated the suicides of more than 10 girls to rid society of "biological waste."

(PHOTO: PIXABAY/ DARIUSZ SANKOWSKI)

Philipp Budeikin, 21, from Russia is now under police custody after confessing to have incited participants of the game to kill themselves, The Mirror reported.

During police interrogation, Budeikin defended his action, saying those who killed themselves should not be considered victims since they were "happy to die."

"There are people – and there is biological waste. Those who do not represent any value for society. Who cause or will cause only harm to society," he said.

"I was cleaning our society of such people," he argued.

Budeikin also told investigators that the idea to "cleanse society" began when he started the F57 online community in 2013. Since then, he'd planned on how to get rid of "biological waste" for the past five years.

"It was necessary to distinguish normal [people] from biological rubbish," the game creator said.

Those who downloaded the app and joined the game were sent challenges to be done in 50 days. Some were trivial such as watching scary films for 24 hours straight while others were disturbing such as carving a drawing of a whale on one's skin.

But the last challenge is literally deadly as it encourages the participant to commit suicide.

More than 130 deaths in Russia have been linked to the game, according to The Sun.

But while Budeikin's reasons are cold and calculating, authorities are surprised by the number of love letters they've been receiving addressed to the young game maker in jail sent by teenage girls.

Police told Metro that the letters even included the girls' home addresses.

Investigative Committee official Anton Breido said the suspect's actions are calculated.

"Budeikin very clearly knew what he had to do to get the result (he wanted)," said the official. "He started in 2013 and ever since he has polished his tactics and corrected his mistakes."

Breido also said the suspect and his cohorts got children into the fold of the VK (social media) group with the lure of scary videos.

"Their task was to attract as many children as possible, then figure out those who would be the most affected by psychological manipulation," added the investigator.

The tasks became more challenging as the participants continued and while some left as the dares became more difficult, those that stayed remained obedient to the tasks.

"A small group that was left obediently went through all the tasks, with teenagers being psychologically ready to follow whatever the administrators told them, no matter how strange or scary the tasks," revealed Breido.