BMW 8 Series News: Perfect Balance Between Luxury and Performance

Through the years since the first car was released to the public, competition in the market has gotten tougher and harder. Each company is rushing to meet everyone's expectations while at the same time providing for the varying needs of each consumer. Given the success of German rival Mercedes-Benz in recent years, BMW is looking to compete on equal ground with the BMW 8 Series.

REUTERS/Michael Dalder Harald Krueger, Chief Executive of German luxury carmaker BMW addresses the company's annual news conference in Munich, southern Germany, March 21, 2017.

Dubbed as one of the most luxurious cars to be produced, the BMW 8 Series is a product line that seeks to be the epitome of whatever the consumers are looking for in a sports car. From performance to aesthetics, it looks like the BMW 8 Series is the company's attempt at getting up to speed with the market.

According to CEO Harald Krueger, the BMW 8 Series' mission is to demonstrate that it's possible to achieve luxury and performance in the same automobile, as reported by Automotive News. The BMW 8 Series also seeks to "raise the benchmark for coupes in the segment."

Given the current design of most sports cars in the market and the fact that other competitors such as Honda have given much thought what's under the hood, the BMW 8 Series has a lot to catch up on. And if the rumor mill is to be believed, then it looks like BMW is nothing but serious in its mission to regain its reputation as the company that manufactures cars that are the perfect balance of luxury and performance.

So far, there has been no word on the price range of the BMW 8 Series. But considering what it seeks to achieve and its goal to attain the luxury crown, the forecasted prices of fans are anywhere but cheap. There's also no word from the automobile giant about the specifications of BMW 8 Series but it is expected to be equipped with top-of-the-line machinery under the hood, inside the car and on its luxurious body.