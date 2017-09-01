BMW i3S News: How Different is the Newly Announced EV from the i3?

BMW Apart from the BMW i3, BMW has also announced that it is releasing the BMW i3S.

BMW has recently revealed its lower, wider, and more powerful electric vehicle, the BMW i3S.

With more and more people open to the idea to go for sustainable energy, it is no surprise why car manufacturers from around the world lean towards EV (electric vehicles). While BMW has already announced its own version of an EV, the BMW i3, the esteemed luxury car manufacturer has recently revealed that it has another upcoming EV to be launched along with its BMW i3, the BMW i3S.

The BMW i3S boasts of a specific motor control software which results in the reduction of the car's tendency to diminish at higher speeds.

According to BMW, the upcoming BMW i3S has a 40mm-wider i3S, which enables it to be 40 percent faster when driven higher than 60mph. While the BMW i3S' vmax is 93mph, it can still top at 100mph. It also offers a Sport driving mode, which enables it to directly respond to the accelerator and tighten its steering abilities.

"If sporty and emission-free driving means the future, then the BMW i3s arrived there a long time ago. And it takes off right away. With an impressive 3.4 seconds to go from 0 to 60 km/h, a typical one-pedal feeling, and its progressive design, it unleashes the dynamics of a sports car. Emotions under electric current are experienced with every metre," goes a portion of the official description of the BMW i3S.

BMW has also delivered some changes in the appearance of both the BMW i3 and the BMW i3S. As both cars have been made to look wider, BMW's trademark BMW i Black Belt design now go well with them.

BMW has also introduced a new TurboCord EV Charger that can be used by both the BMW i3 and the BMW i3S. According to the car manufacturer, the $500 accessory is the "smallest, lightest UL-listed portable charger available" that can be used in charging the cars at level 1 from any regular 120 V outlet or 3.6kW charging from 240 V outlets.

Both the BMW i3 and the BMW i3S are expected to debut later this month at the Frankfurt Motor show, where their respective prices will be revealed.