BMW M240i M Performance Edition Release Date, Specs, Price News: Design Upgrades Announced for Sports Coupe

By Georgia Gana

Alongside the new 2 Series models, BMW has introduced the M Performance variant of the M240i compact sports coupe, which comes with more components that suit the preferences of sport-oriented customers.

BMWA promotional image for the BMW M240i M Performance Edition.

The BMW M240i M Performance Edition increases the athletic appeal of the original compact car by incorporating high-quality equipment both inside and out. Customers can choose either carbon fiber or black exterior accents — both of which really complement the sports coupe's Alpine White exterior paint color.

The special edition model comes with 19-inch light alloy wheels with a double-spoke design in Orbit Grey and a diamond cut finish on the edges; and aerodynamic features such as air guides, a splitter and a bumper front section with a matte black spoiler lip.

Moreover, the M240i M Performance Edition comes with a black kidney grille, a painted rear diffuser, a carbon fiber rear spoiler and a tailpipe with an embossed M logo. The carbon fiber outside mirror caps and side sill attachments also have foiled M Performance badging.

Under the hood, the M240i M Performance Edition is powered by a 340-horsepower six-cylinder engine with TwinPower Turbo technology. Though the engine only delivers five more horsepower than the standard M240i, the M Performance variant's styling upgrades do a lot to deliver a stronger, more dynamic aura while on the road.

The powertrain can be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox or an eight-speed Steptronic sports transmission. Customers also have the option to equip the sports coupe with the BMW xDrive all-wheel drive system.

When the sporty vehicle is configured with an automatic transmission, it can go from zero to 62 miles per hour (mph) in only 4.4 seconds and attains a top speed of 155 mph.

Production of the BMW M240i M Performance Edition will be limited to only 750 units, and sales will start in July. It will be available in the United States, but pricing has not been announced yet.

