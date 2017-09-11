BMW X7 News: The German Automaker Plans To Make A Comeback in the SUV Department

Facebook/BMW Promotional picture for BMW X7

Given the increasing need for the market to have something more powerful parked in their driveways, automobile companies are grappling with machinery to bring them exactly what they're looking for. In an attempt to bring consumers what they are looking for, BMW has unveiled the X7 SUV.

"It gives you a good idea of what the X7 will look like," BMW chief Adrian van Hooydonk told Top Gear when asked about the Concept X7 iPerformance. "It sits alongside the 7 Series. It has a luxurious and sophisticated feel to it, thanks to its understated use of forms and incredibly precise details. It's all about presence."

Their newest flagship SUV will make an official reveal during this year's Frankfurt Auto Show, which is scheduled next week on Sept. 14. In the meantime, the BMW X7 will be made in the automobile giant's production plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina. It does not have an official release date yet, but many believe that it will arrive in showrooms as a 2019 car. Fans are eagerly awaiting more details considering BMW was absent in the SUV department since they released the X5.

The details are scarce when it comes to the highly anticipated car as BMW seems to be intent on waiting for the Frankfurt Auto Show before revealing further information. There is no word on what will be under the hood, but so far, it has been confirmed that there will be two 12.3-inch displays that will look similar to Mercedes-Benz' plan for the S-Class Coupe.

The displays can also be found behind the driver and the passenger's headrest, a move that reportedly builds on BMW's cloud-based Connected services.

The BMW X7 has yet to receive a specific pricing, but fans are expecting it to compete it Land Rover's Range Rover, Cadillac Escalade, and Lexus LX. Needless to say, the upcoming SUV will not be cheap.