Bobbi Kristina Brown Biopic Releases First Teaser Featuring Whitney Houston, Nick Gordon [VIDEO]

The life of Bobbi Kristina Brown will be featured in a TV movie and its first teaser was released this week. It highlights Brown's mom, Whitney Houston, and boyfriend, Nick Gordon.

Reuters/Fred Prouser Bobbi Kristina and boyfriend Nick Gordon were constantly together until her accident and death in 2015.

The teaser opens with the news of Brown's accident in her bathroom and then segues to how the unexpected death of her mother in 2012 made an impact on her life. The small-screen film, titled "Bobbi Kristina," will run on the cable network TV One on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. EDT.

Joy Rovaris ("Stuck in the Middle") will play the titular role. The biopic also stars Nadji Jeter (Gordon), Vivica A. Fox (Pat Houston), Demetria McKinney (Houston) and Hassan Johnson (Bobby Brown).

"Bobbi Kristina" charts the life of a young woman born of Hollywood music royalty struggling to uphold her mother's legacy while also building her own career in music. It is also a story about how Houston's daughter defended Gordon from her family.

Brown, the only child of the music legend and her ex-husband, died under suspicious circumstances on July 2015. She was only 22 years old when she suffered a six-month coma following an accident in her home.

The autopsy showed that Brown had cocaine, morphine and alcohol in her system along with prescription drugs. Her family accused Gordon of giving her the toxic cocktail and left her to drown in the bathtub.

In 2016, a judge ordered Gordon to pay $36 million in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Brown's father. Her family has a pending criminal case against Gordon. He maintains that he is innocent of the accusations lodged against him.

"Bobbi Kristina's high-profile life — and untimely death — may have been shrouded in mystery, but this film will reveal her humor, quirks, deepest fears and longings," TV One's statement read when it announced the biopic. "This film explores her fight to be seen, heard, loved and to survive."