'Bohemian Rhapsody' Movie Cast News: First Photo of Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury Released; Lucy Boynton to Play Mary Austin

The first photo of Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in the upcoming Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" has been released.

The photo was exclusively obtained and published by Entertainment Weekly, and it showed Malek in costume and channeling the lead vocalist of Queen. Malek bore an uncanny resemblance to Mercury in the photo, which saw him holding a microphone and striking a pose.

For a film focusing on a British rock band, there will naturally be a lot of music involved. And Malek revealed that the film will be using both Mercury's and his own voices.

"We're going to use Freddie as much as possible and use myself as much as possible," Malek told the publication."I'm in Abbey Road [Studios] right now if that should say anything to you. I'm not working on my acting."

The rest of the world has yet to hear Malek sing, but according to his "Mr. Robot" co-star Christian Slater, the Egyptian-American actor definitely has the pipes for it.

"We share dressing rooms, and I put a cup up and I hear him singing in there. And it's gonna blow everybody away," Slater told Entertainment Tonight recently.

Joining Malek in the biopic are Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy and Joseph Mazzello as other Queen members Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon, respectively.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lucy Boynton has been tapped to play Mary Austin, who was Mercury's partner. The English actress is known for appearing in "Sing Street." Her upcoming films include "Rebel in the Rye" and "Murder on the Orient Express."

For those who are unaware, Austin had been Mercury's partner for many years and the pair even lived together in London. Later in his life, Mercury had male lovers. He revealed his homosexuality to Austin and the two stayed friends.

Bryan Singer is set to direct the upcoming film.

"Bohemian Rhapsody" is slated to be released on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2018.