While those who have been privileged to see the fourth season of "BoJack Horseman" in advance have differing opinions on the latest season of the Netflix animated adult comedy, they all agree that it is the series' most emotional season.

Spoiler reports claim that "BoJack Horseman" features a more depressed BoJack following the death of his "Horsin' Around" co-star Sarah Lynn, who overdosed during a co-dependent drinking spree with BoJack. Because of his guilt, BoJack leaves his Hollywoo mansion and drives aimlessly.

While the first episode of the Netflix adult cartoon series does not feature the animated horseman, it has been learned that Bojack is eventually featured in the second episode as he takes a detour. From then on, viewers get the chance to take a peep into his past through the featured flashbacks, including things about his family.

Reportedly, the flashbacks offer a good explanation on why BoJack was raised the way his mother, Beatrice, did as the animated adult comedy also offers a peek into Beatrice's past.

However, Bojack's mother does not only appear in flashback scenes. Beatrice is also featured in the show's present scenes that underscore the challenges that come with confronting childhood resentment with an aging parent.

Eventually, BoJack returns to Hollywoo with a new issue that makes him contemplate on family and the issues that often that comes with one. Despite returning to Hollywoo, though, the show does not tackle BoJack's professional ambitions and their negative impact on his life. Rather, the adult animated comedy has BoJack working on himself and the legacy of his family.With this, some opine that the current season of "BoJack Horseman" delivers the necessary transitional growth for BoJack.

With Beatrice now in a nursing home, the interaction between BoJack and his mother simply resonates with emotions that make the series heart-wrenching on the whole.

While scenes involving other characters may have split the focus of the adult animated comedy, many agree that the scenes involving BoJack and his family are simply impressive and heartbreaking at the same time.

