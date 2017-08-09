Boko Haram's Horrific Plan to Make Children Terrorists

A Christian missionary who teaches dirt poor children in Nigeria sent me a link to a very disturbing story, telling me that this same story was being featured in every newspaper she saw today. It is a tale of unspeakable evil. Yet without this missionary writing to me, it is a story we rarely hear in the West. Are you ready for some stomach-churning reading?

The army is now appealing to Muslim parents not to "donate" their children to Boko Haram to be used as suicide bombers. That's right. Parents are giving their children to these Muslim terrorists to blow themselves up and murder other people. How can this be?

Read more at: http://www.christianpost.com/news/parents-are-donating-their-girls-to-blow-themselves-up-in-nigeria-194622/