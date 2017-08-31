'Bond 25' Latest News: Beyoncé Tapped to Record New James Bond Theme Song?

Beyoncé could be the voice behind the new James Bond theme song for its 25th film. The Grammy-winning singer is said to be writing and recording the movie's signature track.

The "Bond 25" ballad is reportedly titled "So Goodbye Forever." A source also revealed that Beyoncé met with Adele for some input as the latter wrote and sang the theme song for the award-winning song "Skyfall" for the movie's 2012 release.

"The two spoke before Bey's first meeting with film bosses and Adele told her how co-writing and performing a Bond theme gave her an amazing career hike," the source said. "To tie-up a deal with Beyoncé for a theme song for Daniel's fifth appearance as 007 would really be the icing on the cake."

The theme songs to James Bond help boost the movies' popularity. Shirley Bassey recorded three hits — "Goldfinger" in 1964, "Diamonds Are Forever" in 1971, and "Moonraker" in 1979. Adele and Sam Smith, who recorded the theme for 2015's "Spectre," won Oscars for Best Original Song.

A rep for Beyoncé, however, sent Billboard a statement to say that singer isn't involved in any Bond project and the reports are just rumors.

Earlier, reports also stated that "Bond 25" producers wanted Adele back after having secured Daniel Craig's return as Agent 007.

"Craig and Adele together are the winning team, the ultimate choice, the money spinners," a source said. "[Adele] loved being part of Bond, so the signs are positive."

Craig confirmed that he will be playing the role for the fifth time. Telling Stephen Colbert on his late-night show in early August, Craig said that this might be his last outing as the iconic British secret agent.

He also clarified why he said a few years back that he would rather "slash my wrists" than play the role again, which prompted speculations about his replacement. Craig reasoned that he was exhausted from filming "Spectre" a few days before that interview, hence he uttered those words.