'Bond 25' News, Release Date: Idris Elba Commends Daniel Craig for Returning as James Bond

Reuters/Max Rossi Actor Daniel Craig poses during a photo call for the new James Bond film "Spectre" in downtown Rome, February 18, 2015.

The next James Bond film, "Bond 25," has just been confirmed for a 2019 release, and Idris Elba is nothing but happy for Daniel Craig's return as the titular character. Although there were previous reports stating that the actor would no longer work again for the MI6, speculations are rife that he will be back to reprise his role one last time.

Recently, speculations about Craig returning for "Bond 25" grew even louder after Elba made a statement praising him.

In his interview with "Kyle and Jackie O in the Morning" where he promoted his recent film "The Dark Tower," the hosts asked Elba about his thoughts on the role.

"Daniel Craig is a great Bond. I think honestly he and his business team are very clever—'no I won't do it. $150 million? Yes I will do it,'" said Elba.

Prior to the interview, rumors came out as to who might eventually take Craig's place as Bond. When reports about Craig no longer reprising his role surfaced, the frontrunner in replacing him was Elba. Talk about the latter being the next Bond started after Amy Pascal mentioned his name in the Sony email leaks as a potential candidate for the role.

In many of his previous interviews, Craig refused to confirm if he would return as the iconic spy in the next Bond movie. Back in 2015, he said that only a large sum of money would make him want to reprise the role.

According to recent reports, it looks like Sony, MGM and Eon have already offered the actor $150 million for two more Bond movies in the future. Although the studios have yet to confirm this, many believe that Craig has already inked a deal to play the famous British agent yet again.

"James Bond 25" will be released on Nov. 8, 2019.