'Bond 25' Plot Rumors: James Bond to Leave Life as a Secret Agent in the Name of Love

While the next "James Bond" movie is not expected to arrive in a little more than two years from now, rumors now claim that its story will feature the famous secret agent character retiring from service, only to be pulled back to it following a personal tragedy.

It was only recently when it was reported that Daniel Craig is returning as James Bond once more, which the actor confirmed later in his guesting on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." However, while the movie's director, other cast members, and official title are yet to be announced, there are already rumors claiming that the next "James Bond" movie, which is currently known as "Bond 25," will feature the spy giving up his career in the name of love.

According to reports, an incognito source has revealed that James Bond is getting married in the next movie. However, as his wife gets killed later on, he will find himself getting pulled into spying service once more to avenge his wife's death.

It is alleged that James Bond, who is also known as Agent 007, will marry the same love interest he had in the 2015 movie "Spectre," Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux). Instead of giving James Bond a new love interest in the upcoming movie, it is said that the movie will have the secret agent marrying Madeleine Swann between the events of "Spectre" and "Bond 25."

While everything is just a rumor at this point in time and must be taken with a grain of salt, as the script for the movie is still in the process of being written, it is important to note that this is not the first time for James Bond to give up his career as a secret agent in the movies or in the books. To recall, he also gave up on being an agent in "Casino Royale" as he traveled with Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), who was later on murdered in the movie.

In the 1969 James Bond movie, "On Her Majesty's Secret Service," which starred George Lazenby as the secret agent, the character also married his ladylove Contessa Teresa di Vicenzo (Diana Rigg), who was later on murdered by Blofeld (Telly Savalas). With Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) being the villain in the 2015 "Spectre," some opine it is not really impossible for "Bond 25" to follow a similar plot.

Will James Bond really give up on being a secret agent in "Bond 25?" Find out when the movie arrives in November 2019.