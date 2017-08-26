'Bond 25' Release Date, Cast News: Daniel Craig Demands No-Nudity Clause in His Contract?

Daniel Craig officially confirmed that he will be playing James Bond for the fifth time in the franchise's 25th movie release. The project, tentatively called "Bond 25," will supposedly be the actor's swan song and rumors suggest that he is demanding a no-nudity clause in his contract.

Reuters/Stefan Wermuth Daniel Craig will be doing the 25th James Bond film, which will be in theaters by November 2019.

Sources reportedly revealed that the 49-year-old actor, who remains fit and in great shape, would not like to strip down for the new Bond film.

"We are still going to see Bond shirtless and in tight swimming trunks but the totally naked James that we saw in 'Casino Royale' in 2006 is a thing of the past," a spy on the set allegedly said.

The upcoming Bond movie, which has a November 2019 theater release date, has not yet started production. Gossip Cop pointed out that if this is the case, the spy could not have gotten the information on the set as there is none. The publication called out the no-nudity clause report as false.

Meanwhile, there have been long discussions on who could replace Craig as Bond since the actor supposedly wanted to retire from the role. But a source contended that Craig agreed to be back because he knew he would be marking a milestone.

By securing another film, Craig will now be the longest-serving Bond actor with 13 years as the Agent 007 under his belt (2006 to 2019). Before him, Pierce Brosnan played the role for seven years (1995 to 2002) and Timothy Dalton was Bond for three years (1987 to 1989).

Roger Moore, who died in May, did the most number of Bond films with seven but he was James Bond for 12 years. George Lazenby had the shortest Bond stint with one year and one movie only, while Sean Connery, the first Bond actor for the big screen, played the role for nine years (1962 to 1971).