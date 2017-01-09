'Bones' Season 12 Episode 2 Spoilers: Squad Tracks Down a Killer Robot

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Booth (David Boreanaz), Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and the others at the Jeffersonian will have a tough time solving a case in the upcoming episode of "Bones."

Facebook/BonesThe team has another interesting case in the upcoming episode of "Bones."

In the episode titled "The Brain in the Bot," the synopsis (as seen on Spoiler TV) reveals that the squad will be tapped to investigate the death of a man speculated to have been killed by a robot.

When the man's body is discovered, Booth is quick to notice that there are pieces of evidence all over the place. Back at the lab, Brennan carefully analyzes the remains of the victim and figures out that his injuries are unlike anything she has ever seen. According to her, it is impossible for another human to inflict such serious damage to the victim's body.

Upon further probing, it is revealed that the dead man was involved in creating artificial intelligence robots and it looks like one of the bots was programmed to kill him.

Meanwhile, Brennan is celebrating her 40th birthday and her husband is throwing a party for her. Everything is a surprise though so she does not know how the party will progress. When Cam (Tamara Taylor) asks about what type of clothes to wear for the event, Brennan playfully answers that anything goes as long as they come wearing something.

The final season of the FOX series started with a heart-pounding episode. Finally, the viewers' questions about Zack (Eric Millegan) have been answered. But while that hurdle may have been solved, Booth and Brennan still have a lot to face in the upcoming episodes.

Showrunner Michael Peterson recently revealed to TVLine that the big bad of the installment would be introduced in episode 4. The person is reportedly someone with a grudge from Booth's past who will end up going after Brennan.

Due to U.S. President Barack Obama's farewell address, "Bones" season 12 episode 2 will air a little later on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 9:25 p.m. EST on Fox.