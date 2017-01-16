'Bones' Season 12 Episode 3 Spoilers: Hodgins has Fun Working with Arastoo

The squad will attempt to follow the tracks of a cunning criminal in the upcoming episode of "Bones."

Facebook/Bones The team has another interesting case in the upcoming episode of "Bones."

In the episode titled "The New Tricks in the Old Dogs," the synopsis reveals that the Jeffersonian team will be tapped to investigate the murder of an old man. His body is found at an acid dump site. Further probing will reveal that the victim was living in a retirement home prior to his death. Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and the others will inevitably find themselves caught up in the drama connected to older people and how they live after retirement. Along the way, talks about getting old, kids and marriage will crop up among the members.

Meanwhile, the promo shows a lot of interesting exchanges between the agents as they do their best to crack the case. Brennan is revealed to be chiding her husband while at the crime scene, telling him that now he knows that "science is cool." Booth (David Boreanaz) does not seem to agree. At the lab, Arastoo (Pej Vahdat) and Hodgins (T.J. Thyne) have fun guessing what the murder weapon is. They both think it is something long and slim, much like a golf club or a baseball bat. Cam (Tamara Taylor) asks them to consider the facts first, though. Considering that the old man lived in a nursing home, the weapon used to kill him must be more of a walking cane than clubs or bats.

After the explosive premiere involving Brennan's abduction by Zack (Eric Millegan), the series has gone back to the case-of-the-week format. Last episode, the squad took on a case involving a man who was murdered by a robot that he created. In episode 4, fans will meet the season's new big bad. It has been previously teased that the showrunners are preparing another epic serial killer storyline to cap off the long-running FOX series.

"Bones" season 12, episode 3 will air on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. EST on FOX.