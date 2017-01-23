'Bones' Season 12 Episode 4 Spoilers: Aubrey's Father Arrives in Town

Aubrey (John Boyd) will face his ex-convict father in the upcoming episode of "Bones." Considering their past relationship, what kind of meeting will it be?

Facebook/BonesAubrey meets his father in the upcoming episode of "Bones."

In the episode titled "The Price for the Past," the synopsis (as seen on CarterMatt) reveals that Aubrey's dad is back in the picture and is ready to cause problems for him again. Fans of the FOX series can remember the man as the high-profile stock trader who was arrested for fraud. He ran a Ponzi scheme and was captured by the authorities when his son was 13 years old. Later on, after getting released on bail, the elder Aubrey ran away to Croatia and left his family. Aubrey could not forget how much he and his mother suffered because of his old man. In season 10, he revealed that he had a hand in his father's arrest again.

Now that his father is back in town, Aubrey will have no choice but to meet him. Mr. Aubrey must also be feeling antagonistic towards his son, after everything that happened. Viewers can expect the reunion to be an awkward one. Aubrey has come a long way from his horrible childhood. As an FBI agent, he is clever and witty. No one can tell he is hiding a lot of scars.

Meanwhile, Aubrey is not the only one to be haunted by his past. Booth (David Boreanaz) will discover that a terrible murder is connected to what happened to him many years ago.

In the promo, Brennan (Emily Deschanel) is shown examining a corpse. According to her, the victim was tortured. The scene cuts to Booth, who is remembering something from his past. A photo of him and an old friend is shown. Whoever he is, Booth appears to be sad just thinking about him.

Later on, Booth and Brennan are investigating a building. They find explosives inside and it turns out to be a trap. Booth warns Brennan to run. They had barely gotten out of the building when it explodes. The scene ends with a body slamming into a car's windshield. Is it Brennan's?

"Bones" season 12 episode 4 will air on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 9 p.m. EST on FOX.