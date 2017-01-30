'Bones' Season 12 Episode 5 Spoilers: Someone Is Stalking Aubrey

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Aubrey's (John Boyd) father is watching his son's every move in the upcoming episode of "Bones."

Facebook/BonesAubrey remembers his past in the upcoming episode of "Bones."

In the episode titled "The Tutor In The Tussle," the sneak peek reveals that the FBI agent's problem with his dad will continue. Mr. Aubrey is in D.C. and he wants to reconnect with his son. Aubrey's girlfriend, Karen (Sara Rue), is worried about the agent, although he keeps on insisting that he is okay with the sudden turn of events. Booth (David Boreanaz) is also concerned about his partner. They have been friends for so long that he can tell Aubrey has not been himself ever since news of his father has surfaced.

The teaser shows Booth trying to entice Aubrey to eat a slice of cake. When that fails, he gets down to business. Booth tells the other man that he knows about his past. He has read his files and knows everything that took place before. Aubrey gets emotional as he recounts how his father ruined his family. He was a high-profile stock trader who embezzled money from his clients, then ran away. He left his own son and wife and went to Croatia.

Booth tells Aubrey that he will likely get the closure he needs when they nab the old man. Aubrey's expression does not look good after hearing his friend's words. It looks like he has no wish to see his father behind bars.

Boyd said in the video that the storyline would have a direct effect on both Booth and his character. Is their friendship going to be tested?

Meanwhile, the synopsis reveals that the Jeffersonian will investigate the murder of a tutor of privileged students. There are a number of suspects, ranging from unhappy parents to a roommate with a bad record.

"Bones" season 12 episode 5 airs on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 9 p.m. EST on Fox.