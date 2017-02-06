'Bones' Season 12 Episode 6 Spoilers: Hodgins Pursues a Maddening Hunch

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Hodgins (T.J. Thyne) will perform a secret investigation to prove that Zack Addy (guest star Eric Millegan) is innocent in the upcoming episode of "Bones."

Hodgins has a secret in the upcoming episode of "Bones."

In the episode titled "The Flaw in the Saw," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that Hodgins will look at the remains of Zack's alleged victim in the hopes of exonerating his friend. Zack is currently at the McKinley Psychiatric Hospital awaiting his appeal.

Booth (David Boreanaz) promised Brennan (Emily Deschanel) that the hearing would take place in the next two months. It was previously revealed that Zack's doctor was the serial killer, the Puppeteer. Zack also told Brennan that he did not kill anyone during the Gorgomon era.

Zack was discovered to be hacking his former colleagues' email, including Hodgins'. He pretended to be Hodgins' doctor and sent him a message about a procedure that will allegedly help him walk again.

Hodgins and Zack shared a close friendship prior to the latter's arrest. The former has believed from the start that the younger man is not capable of murder. The others at the Jeffersonian also want Zack to be exonerated after the recent events that took place between him and Brennan. Still, their hands are tied. Hodgins, though, will go the extra mile, hoping for favorable results. Will he succeed?

Meanwhile, the team will investigate the murder of a golfer-turned-lumberjack. The victim's dismembered body was found days before the Lumber Sports Regional Championships. Booth and Brennan will check out the list of probable suspects. They will discover that the victim was having an affair with a rival, but there are still other secrets to uncover. In the promo, the two are shown attending the competition. Booth marvels at the chainsaws the lumberjacks are using. He wonders which among the people there is the killer.

"Bones" season 12 episode 6 airs on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 9 p.m. EST on Fox.