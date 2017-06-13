'Borderlands 3' News: Listings for PS4 and Xbox One Versions of the Sequel Surface Online

It is no secret that "Borderlands 3" is coming eventually, but is its release closer than what may have been previously expected?

Gearbox SoftwareThere is no official release date currently known for the follow-up to 'Borderlands 2'

To this point, developers have yet to confirm that the eagerly anticipated sequel is coming soon, but some recent discoveries may be hinting that something is up.

UK retailer Base.com recently put up new listings for the sequel in question. Since they were first spotted, the listings appear to have been taken down, but a recent report from ThisGenGaming has managed to capture the notable details included.

For instance, the listings featured what could turn out to be the official logo of the upcoming game. The listings also suggested that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will be released and there are even prices included.

It is unclear if the retailer may possess some inside information that led to the listings being posted, but even if they were just put up accidentally, there may still be a reason to expect that "Borderlands 3" is coming sometime in the near future.

Earlier this year, a news release provided by Take-Two drew plenty of attention for many reasons, one of which is because some fans suspected that it may have teased the arrival of the next "Borderlands" game.

Upon looking at the "Management Comments" section of the news release, gamers can read that "a highly anticipated new title from one of 2K's biggest franchises" is expected to be made available during fiscal year 2019.

No further clues were provided beyond that, but considering that this is a new game from a big franchise, it is easy to see why many fans expect that the title in question really is the next entry in the "Borderlands" series.

"Borderlands 3" is expected to be made official eventually, and some new clues may be hinting that the announcement many fans have been seeking may be coming sooner rather than later.