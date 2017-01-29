'Borderlands 3' News 2017: Risks May Be Taken On With Sequel, Hints Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Borderlands 3," the eagerly-anticipated sequel expected to give fans yet another action-packed first-person shooter they can sink their teeth into, is still nowhere to be seen, though a bit of an update with regards to it was shared recently by Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford.

Pitchford recently talked about the sequel and the "Borderlands" series itself during a recent interview with Glixel.

Gearbox Software Still no release date currently known for 'Borderlands 3'

Upon being asked if there were plans to take risks with the next installment of the franchise, Pitchford replied, saying "I hope so."

Pitchford added that it does look as though there will be some chances taken, though exactly what these would be were not shared just yet.

This may not be the substantial reveal fans have been looking for, but considering how little about it is known at this moment, it may have to do as fans continue waiting and looking for more details.

Notably, "Borderlands 3" was also in the headlines not too long ago after Pitchford responded to a fan's tweet that was asking if the sequel would be made available on the Switch.

Back then, Pitchford stated that he does not see that happening, adding that the folks over at Nintendo "have other priorities."

Pitchford cleared things up regarding this issue during the new interview, indicating that if the platform receives plenty of attention from gamers and if it is also able to capably support the game they are making, then perhaps something could happen, though he did also admit that they are not thinking about that at this moment.

Unfortunately, there are simply way too many things still unknown about the next installment of the "Borderlands" franchise at this point to really get a good grasp on what Pitchford and the other developers have planned for it, so fans will just have to stay tuned.

More news about "Borderlands 3" should be made available soon.