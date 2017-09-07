'Borderlands 3' Release Date: 90 Percent of Gearbox Working on One Game Believed to Be the Threequel

(Photo: Gearbox Software) A promotional image from "Borderlands 2."

"Borderlands 3" is looking to be a massive game with Gearbox Software hinting that it is almost all hands on deck for its development.

At the PAX West event, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford revealed at their panel that 90 percent of their team is, per Dual Shockers, working on "the thing I think most of you guys want us to be working on."

He went on to say that "a product does not exist until it's announced," likely predicting that his remark will have many under the impression he was talking about "Borderlands 3."

While he did not explicitly refer to "Borderlands 3" as the game that is keeping majority of the studio's developers busy, media outlets are convinced that it is. Add to that the fact that it is the one game that fans of the company are hoping to come out with next.

The fact that Gearbox is putting 90 percent of its manpower to this one game suggests that it is of great significance and of enormous scale especially since the company has two more titles in the works as well — "Project 1v1" and an unannounced virtual reality game.

Furthermore, "Borderlands 3" has been in development for a while now with Pitchford confirming it back in April. He then teased on Twitter of some motion capture work being done for the game. Back in March, the Gearbox CEO also showcased a test demo of the engine that will be used in the next installment of the popular franchise.

There is no word yet on what "Borderlands 3" will be all about or if it will even be called that. Gearbox is keeping most of their cards close to their chest on this one.

However, Nintendo Switch fans would not want to get their hopes up on getting a version of "Borderlands 3" for the console as Pitchford revealed on Twitter that it is unlikely after talks between them and Nintendo stopped "for some reason."