'Borderlands 3' Release Date News: Developer Hints Game's Development is in Full Swing

Gearbox Software Promotional gameplay still for "Borderlands 2."

In the recently held PAX West festival this month, Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford hinted that the development of "Borderlands 3" is now in full swing.

The PAX West gaming fest happens annually in Seattle, Washington, and this year's events commenced on Sept. 1-4.

This week, Gearbox took the PAX West stage for a panel Q&A session attended by Pitchford. Knowing very well what the fans in attendance wanted to hear, Pitchford gave a definitive hint that most of their staff were now working on the third main title release of "Borderlands," according to DualShockers.

The first-ever "Borderlands" game was released back in 2009. The franchise is mostly known for its open world, role-playing first-person shooter genre that, aside from the task of shooting enemies, makes character-building one of the focal points of its gameplay.

During the PAX West 2017 panel, Pitchford told fans (via Cinema Blend): "At this moment at least 90 percent of our productive capability is working on the thing that I think most of you guys want to see us working on."

Pitchford was referring to their Quebec City-based headquarters that is composed of around 300 game developers.

Fans also noticed that Pitchford did not directly refer to the project as "Borderlands 3," and he has a valid explanation. According to him: "A product does not exist until it's announced."

However, noting the demand for the third title game and the fact that it has been five years since "Borderlands 2" was released, all of the signs led fans to believe that Pitchford was undoubtedly talking about "Borderlands 3."

Pitchford's refusal to directly mention "Borderlands 3" at PAX West could be taken as a hint that the game's release date could still be a long way from now, which explained the lack of a time frame for the game's launch.

Before this week's discreet confirmation, there were few instances before where the developers provided some insight on the development of the upcoming game.

Publisher Take-Two Interactive first confirmed the release of "Borderlands 3" in 2015. In January of this year, Pitchford told fans that "Borderlands 3" is unlikely going to be released for the Nintendo Switch after their talks with the company suddenly "stopped for some reason."

Meanwhile, last July, Pitchford reportedly told fans on Twitter that the tone of "Borderlands 3" will be more similar to that of the franchise's first game.