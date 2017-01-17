'Borderlands 3' Rumors: Release Date Remains Unknown, Nintendo Switch Port Also Looking Unlikely At This Point

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

There are still many things fans don't know about "Borderlands 3" right now, but one thing that has seemingly been confirmed is that it likely won't be made available for the Nintendo Switch.

Gearbox Software Still no release date currently known for 'Borderlands 3'

Over on Twitter, Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford recently shared a little bit of information about the upcoming game.

In response to one fan wondering about the sequel's availability on Nintendo's newest gaming platform, Pitchford indicated that he doesn't see that happening. He then added that they had spoken to Nintendo at some point but those conversations ultimately stopped.

Other fans commenting within the thread were not all that happy about the revelation, with many pointing out that the "Borderlands" distinct style of play would work ideally with what the Switch offers.

Unfortunately for them, a Switch port for the eagerly anticipated sequel remains unlikely for now, and there's a decent chance it may never be made.

Now, as disappointed as some fans may be by the possibility that "Borderlands 3" may not come out on the Switch, that revelation could've stung a little less had the sequel already possessed a release date that they could be looking forward to.

Unfortunately, no such release date is currently available.

The only hint that the folks over at Gearbox has given when it comes to the sequel's possible date of arrival is a very vague release window.

During an appearance at PAX East last year, the developers confirmed that the next installment of the "Borderlands" franchise will be made once work on "Battleborn" as well as its downloadable content (DLC) packs have been completed, Eurogamer reported.

Given that there are DLC packs still set to be released for "Battleborn," it may be some time before the developers over at Gearbox fully shift their focus onto "Borderlands 3," meaning fans may have to stay on standby for a while longer.