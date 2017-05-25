'Borderlands 3' Rumors: Sequel's Arrival May Have Already Been Teased By Take-Two, Release Possible Next Year?

Gamers know that "Borderlands 3" is coming eventually. But now, it seems like things really are being set into motion on the development front, and the sequel may be arriving in the not too distant future.

Gearbox SoftwareNo release date is currently known for the follow-up to 'Borderlands 2,' which is expected to be 'Borderlands 3'

The newest clue pertaining to the existence and potentially upcoming arrival of this sequel was found in a news release recently provided by Take-Two.

Contained within the news release were some interesting tidbits, but the one really worth paying attention to here were some lines in the "Management Comments" section.

Right near the end of the section, people can see a line which states that a "highly anticipated new title from one of 2K's biggest franchises" is expected to be delivered within fiscal year 2019. With fiscal year 2019 running from April of 2018 until March 2019, there is a chance that the "highly anticipated new title" teased by Take-Two could be released next year.

It should probably come as no surprise that additional clues hinting at what this "highly anticipated new title" could be were not provided, but many gamers are still expecting it to be "Borderlands 3."

After all, it has been nearly five years since "Borderlands 2" came out, and judging by the immediate reaction from fans, it seems fair to say that the sequel is indeed "highly anticipated."

Thus far, developers have still yet to reveal a lot about the upcoming game, though it is believed that an early look at it was provided by Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford during an appearance at the Game Developers Conference earlier this year. Pitchford ultimately stopped short of confirming that it was the sequel being shown, however, Polygon reported.

Pitchford also talked about the sequel briefly during an interview with Glixel. When asked if he was still planning to take risks with the new game, Pitchford replied: "I hope so. It looks like it."

More news about "Borderlands 3" should be made available soon.