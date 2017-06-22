'Boruto: Naruto Next Generation' Spoilers, Preview: Boruto to Explore His Ocular Jutsu Soon

After featuring a long introductory arc since its debut two months ago, "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" is finally picking up its pace. The first few episodes of the anime series introduced Boruto as the son of Naruto and established his character as a young ninja. Now that the said arc is over, the series will explore where and how Boruto got his ocular jutsu power.

Facebook/BorutoNarutoNextGenPromotional photo for "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations"

The synopses for the upcoming episodes revealed that the series will transition from the introductory arc to the ocular jutsu and Konoha's chakra ghost story arc, wherein Boruto will begin to know more of his special endowment.

In the recently shown episode 12 which was titled "Boruto and Mitsuki," Boruto wondered why the ghost incidents suddenly came to a halt. He then suspected Mitsuki of keeping something from him and having some involvement in the recent occurrences in their place. And just when Mitsuki discovered that he was undergoing some weird transformations, something strange also happened in their village.

Meanwhile, episode 13 is titled "A Monster Emerges" and it will follow Boruto and his friends as they track down and discover the identity of the culprit behind the recent ghost incidents in their village. The episode will introduce a giant monster, who will emerge as soon as they uncover the mastermind's identity.

The synopsis for episode 14 then reveals that Boruto will finally use the power of his eye to explore an alternate world. Titled "The Path that Boruto Sees! Boruto's Solution," this episode is where Boruto will start exploring his ocular jutsu.

In other news, Bandai Namco's "Naruto" game saga is set to continue with "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker," which will arrive in 2018. The game's developer recently revealed some of the major features of the upcoming game, which include new Mission Modes that consist of exploration, escort, annihilation and subjugation. As of this writing, the game is reportedly 40 percent done.

Episode 13 of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" is expected to air on June 28.